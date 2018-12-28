Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,502.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 74.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after acquiring an additional 793,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

