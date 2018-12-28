Deluxe Co. (DLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 29 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,815. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In related news, insider Keith A. Bush bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Deluxe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 143,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.