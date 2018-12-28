Denny’s (DENN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DENN. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 722,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $751,664.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,299. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

