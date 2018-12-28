Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMP opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $285.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $223,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $286,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total value of $556,447.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $300.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

