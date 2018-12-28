Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.27 Million Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 162.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Commscope were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,140,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Commscope by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,423,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,208,000 after buying an additional 1,168,575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commscope by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Commscope by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, CFO Alexander W. Pease bought 40,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow bought 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,400 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commscope stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

