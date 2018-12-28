Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.23 Million Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,257,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $237.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.11.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

