Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $52,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 112,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2,112.7% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 125.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.73. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,886 shares in the company, valued at $471,846.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $55,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $550,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

