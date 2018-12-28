Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (DFEN)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

DFEN opened at $28.54 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

