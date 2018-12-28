DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (LBJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0824 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.
Shares of BMV LBJ opened at $18.54 on Friday. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a 12-month low of $417.12 and a 12-month high of $689.28.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.