Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (INDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1211 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of INDL opened at $65.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

About Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

