Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (KORU)

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.
Shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $72.86.
