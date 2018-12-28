Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SPXS opened at $31.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/direxion-daily-sp-500-bear-3x-shares-spxs-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.