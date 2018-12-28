Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
SPXS opened at $31.52 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $38.49.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
