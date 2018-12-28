Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPOR opened at $18.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

