Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (DRA.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 21095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Trust is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The Trust operates through four segments: Income properties, Lending portfolio, Development and investment holdings and Renewable power.

