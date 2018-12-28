Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (DRA.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 21095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.
About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt (TSE:DRA.UN)
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Trust is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The Trust operates through four segments: Income properties, Lending portfolio, Development and investment holdings and Renewable power.
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.