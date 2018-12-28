DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DSW were worth $29,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 392.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 1,340.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the second quarter worth $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DSW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of DSW opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. DSW Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSW Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $109,468.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

