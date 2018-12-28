Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00008937 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $3,926.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.03498459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.04347638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00826265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.01262226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00135855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.01594989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00375629 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 13,805,941 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,788 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

