Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Investors Real Estate Trust Reit news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 19,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,373.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,681.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,079 shares of company stock worth $181,604 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRET. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

IRET stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 63.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

