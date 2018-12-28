DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €19.90 ($23.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.70 ($28.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.13 ($29.23).

LHA stock opened at €19.59 ($22.77) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

