Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.48 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $5,575,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 93,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $435,963.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,138,604 shares of company stock worth $14,349,154. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

