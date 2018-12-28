EcoCoin (ECO) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One EcoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. EcoCoin has a market capitalization of $6,426.00 and $157.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EcoCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014879 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000568 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,804.16 or 5.28603537 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00087963 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,175,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,174,731 coins. The official website for EcoCoin is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EcoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EcoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EcoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.