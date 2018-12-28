Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) Insider Acquires £27,303.54 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) insider Martin Negre bought 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £27,303.54 ($35,676.91).

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

Get Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/ecofin-global-utlts-infrstrctr-trst-plc-egl-insider-acquires-27303-54-in-stock.html.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.