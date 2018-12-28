Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Up 98.5% This Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $13,131.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 98.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Gate.io, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

