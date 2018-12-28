eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.96. eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in eHealth by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,200. The firm has a market cap of $728.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.69. eHealth has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.