Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 384.50 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.07), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.27 ($0.07).

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on Electra Private Equity to GBX 975 ($12.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a GBX 365 ($4.77) dividend. This is a boost from Electra Private Equity’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 45.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/electra-private-equity-elta-sets-new-12-month-low-at-384-50.html.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC is an investment trust. The Company is focused on private equity investments. The Company’s objective is to achieve a rate of return on equity of 10-15% per year over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of private equity assets. It invests across a range of private equity opportunities, such as control and minority; equity and debt, and direct and indirect.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.