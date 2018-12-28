ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

EKTAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

