Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the third quarter valued at $22,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,568,000 after buying an additional 247,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at $15,268,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 255,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 115,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,668,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

