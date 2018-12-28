Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Enbridge worth $154,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 131.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-bought-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.