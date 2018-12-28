EncrypGen Price Hits $0.0182 (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, OKEx and Cryptopia. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.22 million and $3,383.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.02284816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00148663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00193356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027680 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027688 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, OKEx, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

