Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,387,011 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 6,745,620 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $2.75 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

