Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) CFO Thomas E. Long Acquires 24,500 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ET opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

