Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,499 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

