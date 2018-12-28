EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

