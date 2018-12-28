EPR Properties (EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

EPR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $140,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,480,000 after buying an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,112,000 after buying an additional 703,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after buying an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

