EQT Co. (EQT) Director Buys $103,261.47 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director Philip G. Behrman purchased 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $103,261.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 207,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

