Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RPC, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RPC has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. FMR LLC boosted its position in RPC by 125.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 791,299 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 585,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 572,532 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPC by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 759,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 395,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

