ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

