Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.36.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $470,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 589,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,042. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,282,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

