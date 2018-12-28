Espers (ESP) Price Up 54.6% This Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Espers has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $3.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.02092658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00454483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010269 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00018563 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007314 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,788,370,276 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

