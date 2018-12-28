Esports Token (EST) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Esports Token (CURRENCY:EST) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Esports Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Esports Token token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Esports Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $144,419.00 worth of Esports Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Esports Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.02342156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00152404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00201509 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00012830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025640 BTC.

Esports Token Token Profile

EST uses the hashing algorithm. Esports Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Esports Token is esportschain.org. Esports Token’s official Twitter account is @esports_chain.

Buying and Selling Esports Token

Esports Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esports Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esports Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esports Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Esports Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Esports Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.