Esterline Technologies (ESL) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.14

Shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.14 and last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 591598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESL. ValuEngine raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roger Alan Ross sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $1,769,621.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,545.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,076 shares of company stock worth $27,457,271 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the third quarter valued at $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESL)

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

