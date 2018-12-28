ETF S SOLUTIONS/U S GLB GO GOLD & P (NYSEARCA:GOAU) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of ETF S SOLUTIONS/U S GLB GO GOLD & P stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 8,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175. ETF S SOLUTIONS/U S GLB GO GOLD & P has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/etf-s-solutions-u-s-glb-go-gold-p-goau-to-issue-0-05-annual-dividend.html.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ETF S SOLUTIONS/U S GLB GO GOLD & P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF S SOLUTIONS/U S GLB GO GOLD & P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.