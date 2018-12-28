Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,091 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $225,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,681 shares of company stock worth $2,666,834. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 197.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

