ExclusiveCoin Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $10,452.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00004951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.02143534 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002618 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018216 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,362,182 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

