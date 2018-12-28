Exelon Co. (EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 26.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 643,409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,697 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 432,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,790,760. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.