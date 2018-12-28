Express (EXPR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.16. 2,013,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,306,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

