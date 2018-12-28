EZToken Hits Market Cap of $263,709.00 (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. EZToken has a market capitalization of $263,709.00 and approximately $7,541.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EZToken has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One EZToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EZToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.02378562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00151571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00204031 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025563 BTC.

EZToken Profile

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EZToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.