Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.32 and last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 50481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax India from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter.

WARNING: “Fairfax India (FIH.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.32” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/fairfax-india-fih-u-sets-new-1-year-low-at-12-32.html.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business conducted in or dependent on India.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.