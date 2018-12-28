FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,468,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $158,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,810,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $82.00 target price on FARO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03 and a beta of 1.62. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

