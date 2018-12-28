Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faroe Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.71 ($2.24).

Faroe Petroleum stock opened at GBX 148.60 ($1.94) on Thursday. Faroe Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

