Federated Investors Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 96.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

